Temperatures set to drop below freezing but no snowfall forecast for Suffolk

A sharp frost has been forecast for Suffolk tomorrow as temperatures set to drop below freezing

Temperatures are expected to drop below freezing tonight - but forecasters do not think any snow will fall across Suffolk.

Fred Best, from the East Anglian-based weather forecasters Weatherquest, said: "We are looking at a pretty sharp frost overnight and it is going to be pretty dry and plenty of clear spells which is what is allowing the temperatures to drop so low.

"Pretty widely temperatures are going to drop below freezing and for most places it will be getting down to -2C to -3C and a few rural spots have the potential to get down to -5C."

Mr Best did, however, rule out any chance of snowfall across the region tomorrow.

He added: "The band of rain will turn to snow across northern England and Scotland but when it gets to us temperatures are going to be up to 2C to 3C so realistically we are just going to see patchy rain from around 2pm onwards."