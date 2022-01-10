Frost and fog forecast after temperatures dropped to -2C last night

Frost and fog have been forecasted for Suffolk this week as temperatures expected to stay cool - Credit: Archant

Temperatures are expected to remain on the chilly side for most of this week, with frost and fog forecast to hit Suffolk.

Weather experts predict today to stay dry with hazy spells of sunshine, before temperatures become milder tomorrow before dropping again on Wednesday.

Fred Best, from the East Anglian-based weather forecasters Weatherquest, said: "Temperatures dropped below freezing in Suffolk last night.

"Cavendish recorded the lowest temperature in the region at -2.6C.

"Tonight will be frost free as a brief spell of milder air comes in. It will probably get down to 4C or 5C this evening and become a bit milder in the morning.

"There will be highs of 7C or 8C tomorrow, but as the skies clear on Tuesday night the rest of the week will be cooler.

"Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday mornings all have the risk of a frost, as well some widespread fog patches.

"The fog will be variable from day to day and place to place."

If road surface temperatures drop below freezing temperatures gritters will be out treating the county's roads.

The full list of the 41 gritters can be found below: