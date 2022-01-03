Frosty, cold starts forecasted for first week of 2022

Temperatures are set to drop once again as frost predicted for first week of 2022 in Suffolk and north Essex - Credit: Archant

Frost and rain have been forecasted for Suffolk and north Essex this week as temperatures are set to drop once again.

The cold weather is expected to return after Suffolk recorded its hottest New Year's Eve on record with temperatures exceeding 15C in some areas.

According to Zoe Johnson, from the East Anglian-based weather forecasters Weatherquest, today will remain dry and breezy with sunny spells especially in the north of the region.

She said: "Cloud will thicken in the south throughout the afternoon and there is the small chance of a small, isolated shower with highs of 11C in the south.

"There will be some clear spells in the evening, likely to be in the north, but it generally will be turning cloudy as spells of patchy rain arrive from the north towards the morning.

"Tomorrow will be cloudy with outbreaks of rain at first but turning dry in the afternoon with long spells of sunshine developing.

"It will feel much cooler than recent days with early highs of 7C then dropping to 3C to 4C in the afternoon.

"A touch of frost is possible on Wednesday morning though most places will have a dry and sunny day although there is the chance of a few wintery showers with highs of 4C to 6C.

"A largely dry, bright and frost start is expected on Thursday, however cloud will soon thicken from the west ahead of outbreaks of rain spreading eastwards into the afternoon light winds will freshen throughout the day with highs of 6C."