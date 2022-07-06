Heatwave possible as temperatures expected to soar

Weather forecasters have said a heatwave is possible next week - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Weather experts have said a heatwave in Suffolk is possible next week as temperatures are expected to soar.

Forecasters have said temperatures could reach the threshold to mark a heatwave and say thermometers could hit 30C in Suffolk.

Meteorologist at the East Anglian-based weather forecasters Weatherquest, Zoe Johnson said: "A heatwave definition for our region is three or more consecutive days where the maximum temperature reaches or exceeds 27C.

"We are expecting quite a dry couple of weeks and becoming increasingly warm.

"As we go into next week I think temperatures will build day on day, and so on Sunday there may be highs of 27C or 28C and then as we go onto Monday it may reach 28C or 29C and then by Tuesday we could potentially see temperatures of 30C.

"There is still some uncertainty on how hot it is going to get but I think we are going to see the peak in the highest temperatures during the July 15, 16 and 17."

It comes as Suffolk recorded its sunniest June in nearly 50 years.

According to data from Weatherquest, Suffolk has not seen this amount of sun since 1976, with temperatures 0.6C higher than average.