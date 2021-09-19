Suffolk to miss worst of thunderstorms - but heavy downpours still expected
Suffolk looks set to miss the worst of thunderstorms in the region today - but some areas will still be affected by heavy rainfall and a risk of flooding.
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for heavy rainfall in East Anglia, with downpours set to begin at noon and continue until the evening.
Heavy showers are expected to start in the west of the region, before moving towards the east.
But a map from East Anglian-based forecaster Weatherquest appears to suggest the worst of the rain will be north of Suffolk.
Harwich is also set to be hit by thunderstorms, according to the predictions.
Dan Holley, from Weatherquest, said: "As we go through the day we will see an increased risk of patchy rain creeping into western parts of the region, but more crucially some hefty downpours developing across west and central Suffolk and parts of Essex.
"The heavy, slow-moving downpours with maybe a little bit of thunder mixed in there as well may bring the risk of localised flooding.
"It will probably stay dry on the east coast until later on in the day."
People are advised to check for flood warnings in their area, as well as monitor weather conditions and traffic information.
A Met Office spokesperson said: "The heavier rain is expected to move eastwards across the day, becoming slow moving across the east later on in the day.
"There is a chance of thunderstorms also and 30-40mm totals over a few hours is possible.
"There is a yellow warning for rain in force from midday to midnight on Sunday, running up the east coast of England.
"There is a small chance of localised flooding from those heavy showers."