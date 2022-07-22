News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Weather

Temperatures to rise again with highs of 30C in Suffolk

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 5:29 PM July 22, 2022
Temperatures are expected to get warm once again this weekend

Temperatures are expected to get warm once again this weekend - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Temperatures across Suffolk are expected to rise once again this weekend with highs of 30C forecast. 

It comes after Suffolk recorded its hottest ever day on Tuesday (July 19) and after the county was ravaged by fires that left acres of land devastated

During the extreme heat this week, when a red weather warning was put in place, fire crews across the county were called out around 100 times in the space of two days. 

Temperatures have dropped to the low 20s since then but weather forecasters are expecting a rise once again this weekend.

Adam Dury, from the East Anglian-based weather forecaster Weatherquest, said: "Sunday will probably be the warmest day and will probably just about top off at 30C.

"It is not looking likely that it will go over 30C which is classed as warm for this time of year."

Mr Dury said that conditions are set to remain drier with a few isolated showers expected over the weekend and Monday (July 25) with no significant rainfall expected for the rest of the month. 


Suffolk Live News
Suffolk

Don't Miss

Firefighters battled blazes across the county as record-breaking temperatures came to Suffolk again on Tuesday.

Fire service declares first major incident in years after further callouts

Clarissa Place

Author Picture Icon
The search for a missing 21-year-old man who went missing at sea has been scaled down

Updated

Man, 21, remains missing at sea as search scaled down

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Firefighters are currently on scene of a large field fire near Woodbridge in east Suffolk. Crews wer

Suffolk Live News | Video

Huge grass fire breaks out in east Suffolk field

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
A winning EuroMillions lottery ticket that was purchased in Suffolk remains unclaimed 

Suffolk Live News

Claim made on winning £83,000 lottery ticket bought in Suffolk

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon