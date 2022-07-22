Temperatures to rise again with highs of 30C in Suffolk

Temperatures are expected to get warm once again this weekend - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Temperatures across Suffolk are expected to rise once again this weekend with highs of 30C forecast.

It comes after Suffolk recorded its hottest ever day on Tuesday (July 19) and after the county was ravaged by fires that left acres of land devastated.

During the extreme heat this week, when a red weather warning was put in place, fire crews across the county were called out around 100 times in the space of two days.

Temperatures have dropped to the low 20s since then but weather forecasters are expecting a rise once again this weekend.

Adam Dury, from the East Anglian-based weather forecaster Weatherquest, said: "Sunday will probably be the warmest day and will probably just about top off at 30C.

"It is not looking likely that it will go over 30C which is classed as warm for this time of year."

Mr Dury said that conditions are set to remain drier with a few isolated showers expected over the weekend and Monday (July 25) with no significant rainfall expected for the rest of the month.



