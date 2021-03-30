News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Suffolk set to bask in temperatures of up to 21C today

Matthew Earth

Published: 10:40 AM March 30, 2021   
The sun has been shining in the region for several weeks Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk is set for a sunny Tuesday - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Temperatures in Suffolk could reach up to 21C today - but further showers are expected at the end of the week.

East Anglian forecaster Weatherquest is expecting spells of "almost unbroken sunshine" with a light wind throughout Tuesday.

The mercury could reach as high as 22C on Wednesday before a cooler end to the week.

Suffolk's coastal resorts were busier than they have been in previous weeks on Monday as more lockdown measures were eased.

However, rain is currently forecast for the upcoming Easter Monday Bank Holiday.

