Suffolk set to bask in temperatures of up to 21C today

Published: 10:40 AM March 30, 2021

Temperatures in Suffolk could reach up to 21C today - but further showers are expected at the end of the week.

East Anglian forecaster Weatherquest is expecting spells of "almost unbroken sunshine" with a light wind throughout Tuesday.

The mercury could reach as high as 22C on Wednesday before a cooler end to the week.

Suffolk's coastal resorts were busier than they have been in previous weeks on Monday as more lockdown measures were eased.

However, rain is currently forecast for the upcoming Easter Monday Bank Holiday.