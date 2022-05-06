Where will be the warmest place in Suffolk today?

Felixstowe is set to be warm ahead of the weekend - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Suffolk is set to be hit with a blast of sunshine today – with temperatures predicted to reach as high as 22 degrees in some places in the county.

The weather is likely to be mostly sunny until the early afternoon, at which point some cloud cover will start to roll in.

According to Met Office forecasts, some of the warmest places in the county will be Beccles, Hadleigh, Halesworth, Ipswich, Leiston, Saxmundham, Stowmarket and Woodbridge, all of which are expected to reach highs of 22C.

Slightly cooler but still balmy will be Felixstowe, Framlingham, Haverhill, Lowestoft, Needham Market, Newmarket and Sudbury, which will still reach a balmy 21C.

Ipswich could see temperatures of 22C today - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Brandon, Bungay, Bury St Edmunds, Clare and Eye are likely to see similar temperatures.

The coldest towns are likely to be in the central coastal part of the county, with Aldeburgh reaching 20C, and Southwold only getting to a comparatively mild 18C.

However, during the weekend, temperatures across the county are expected to drop substantially, with cloud cover expected throughout most of the weekend.