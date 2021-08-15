Suffolk weather forecast: Dry weather to continue with some sunny spells
More dry spells are on the way for the region this week as weather experts predict cloudy weather - with the odd sunny spell expected.
With the chance of the odd isolated shower across Suffolk, the region will feel a lot cooler with lower temperatures and winds forecast.
Adam Drury, from the East Anglian-based forecaster Weatherquest, said: "Today much of the day will be dry with some bright or sunny spells but areas of cloud may bring a few isolated showers from the west.
"Tonight will be a rather cloudy evening with the risk of a light shower but otherwise it will turn dry in the early hours with clear skies.
"For the most of the time on Monday it will be dry with some sunny spells but areas of clouds may bring a few isolated light showers.
"It will feel a lot cooler on Monday as temperatures will only peak around 16C and 17C.
"On Tuesday it will be rather cloudy and breezy with some showery outbreaks in the morning, it will become brighter in the afternoon though.
"Looking ahead to Wednesday most places will have a dry day but some thicker clouds may bring a light isolated shower in the afternoon."