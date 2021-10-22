Dry weekend forecast after week of heavy rain and flooding
After strong winds and heavy rain battered the county, cool but dry conditions are being forecast for Suffolk this weekend.
Suffolk was hit by heavy rain and strong winds earlier this week with the speed limit on the Orwell Bridge being reduced, and flood warnings being issued for some coastal towns due to an unusually high tide.
But weather experts are now forecasting calmer weather for the region this weekend.
A spokesman for East Anglian-based forecaster Weatherquest said: "Today (Friday, October 22) there will be bright spells and a few scattered showers mostly in northern parts of the region and again it will be breezy.
"With highs of 11C to 12C.
"Looking ahead to Saturday it will be a dry day with warm spells of sunshine, but cloud will thicken slightly from the west later.
"The day will feel milder with highs around 13C.
"Sunder will be a mild day and we could see highs on Sunday of around 15C with a lot of the day being dry with some sunny spells but clouds will increase from the west bringing the chance of some patchy rain later on in the day."
