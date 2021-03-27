News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Mini heatwave due next week when Covid lockdown eases

Author Picture Icon

Emily Townsend

Published: 7:54 AM March 27, 2021   
People sunbathing in Felixstowe Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A mini-heatwave is due in Suffolk and north Essex from Monday as the Covid lockdown eases. Pictured are people enjoying the sunny weather in Felixstowe last summer (file image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN - Credit: Archant

Parts of eastern England could enjoy a mini-heatwave with temperatures as high as 24C when the Covid lockdown eases slightly from next week, forecasters have said.

Warm air from the south is set to bring conditions similar to those in southern France and Spain on Monday and Tuesday.

Until then, Norwich-based forecasters Weatherquest say most Suffolk and north Essex will experience sunny spells on Saturday morning, with conditions turning cloudier this afternoon.

It will be a mostly dry day with a moderate or fresh westerly wind, with highs of 9-11C.

Sunday is expected to be much cloudier with blustery weather and winds with gusts of up to 35mph.

But experts say the mercury will rocket on Monday, when the Government's 'stay at home' order lifts in England and people can meet up with six others from other households outside.

Met Office forecaster Greg Dewhurst said: "Into next week, large swathes of southern England and Wales will be dry with warmer temperatures than expected for this time of year, the average for March being 11C to 12C.

"The mercury could reach a high of around 18C on Monday, with Tuesday seeing highs of 24C.

"Much of the UK will remain dry and bright until Wednesday, while parts of Scotland will see some heavy showers."

The highest March temperature ever recorded of 25.4C was in Mepal, Cambridgeshire, in 1968.  

Suffolk Weather

