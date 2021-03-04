Suffolk set for chilly weekend ahead of showers next week
- Credit: VALERIE ROZIER/IWITNESS
Forecasters are predicting a cold weekend in Suffolk and have warned of the possibility of rain into next week - just as Covid restrictions are relaxed, allowing people to meet outside.
The mercury is set to hover around 6C over Friday, Saturday and Sunday, with showers forecast from next Tuesday.
From Monday school pupils will return to class and Covid lockdown restrictions will be eased slightly allowing people to meet one person from outside of their household or support bubble outdoors to socialise rather than just exercise.
It means you can have a picnic or a coffee on a bench.
Temperatures have fallen again over the past week after a slight rise at the end of February, and this morning there was even minor snowfall in some parts of West Suffolk after rain was cooled by the low temperatures.
However, meteorologist Dan Holley, from East Anglian-based forecasters Weatherquest, has said a repeat of any snow was unlikely this weekend.
He said: "There is scope for a few isolated showers. Because of the cold, there is a low chance of it becoming wintry.
"The reason it's been so chilly this week is because of the grey skies, meaning the sun can't break through.
"It's going to be chilly this weekend, but on the plus side it will be quite sunny."