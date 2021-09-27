Heavy rain and strong winds expected for Suffolk

Published: 9:45 AM September 27, 2021 Updated: 10:45 AM September 27, 2021

Strong winds and heavy rain are expected for the region

Heavy rain and winds of up to 55mph are expected to batter Suffolk today, after a relatively warm weekend.

Despite the chance of odd sunny spells, winds of up to 55mph are expected for some parts of Suffolk.

Fred Best from the East Anglia-based weather forecasters Weatherquest said: "Today will start cloudy and wet, as a band of heavy rain spreads eastwards before easing in the afternoon.

"Though there will still be the small chance of one or two showers in the west, which could be on the heavy side as well.

"There will be strong winds with gusts of up to 55mph with the small chance of isolated showers in the evening.

"For Tuesday it will be a dry and fairly bright start to the day with cloud slowly increasing from the west and the day progresses with the chance of showers in the afternoon ahead of rain arriving later in the evening.

"It will be another breezy day feeling cool with highs of 16 to 18 degrees.

"On Wednesday any lingering rain will clear leaving a dry day with variable amounts of cloud and sunny spells although a few isolated showers are expected especially around the coasts."



