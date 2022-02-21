Video
Suffolk set for a wet and windy week after being hit by three storms
- Credit: Archant
More windy and wet weather is being forecast for Suffolk and north Essex this week as the region recovers from three storms in one week.
A yellow weather warning is in place for Suffolk and north Essex today, Monday, February 21, with winds of around 55mph-65mph hitting the region.
But meteorologist Fred Best from the East Anglia-based forecasters Weatherquest said the weather would settle down later this week after the recent storms.
Winds of up to 40mph are expected tomorrow, Tuesday, February 22, before calming on Wednesday.
He added: "The winds are slowly easing off throughout this afternoon. By this evening and overnight there will be pretty light winds.
"There might be one or two showers around, but generally the rest of Monday afternoon for most parts will be dry with sunny spells. For anywhere that does see showers, they could be pretty heavy at times.
"Tomorrow (Tuesday) the winds pick back up again and we have got another band of rain pushing through the middle part of the day so there will be a spell of wet weather before turning drier again in the evening.
Most Read
- 1 Planning permission for 210 village homes quashed in the High Court
- 2 Storm Franklin to hit Suffolk with gusts of up to 70mph this evening
- 3 Five of the quirkiest places to eat and drink in Suffolk
- 4 See inside £1.35m east Suffolk home with 'exceptional' river views
- 5 Person in hospital after being attacked in Sudbury town centre
- 6 Over 1,000 homes without power after Storm Franklin batters county
- 7 Permission for 75 homes granted after 20 years of waiting
- 8 North Stander: I'm being proved wrong - and I'm delighted about it!
- 9 'It was pathetic' - Burton boss slams his side after Town defeat
- 10 Micro-brewery set to open at Suffolk business park
"The winds will pick up and we could see gusts of around 40mph for a time so it will be breezy and blustery but certainly not as breezy as this morning and Friday.
"Wednesday is actually looking like a pretty nice day. The breeze picks up a little bit in the afternoon but generally it should stay dry with some hazy sunshine and is probably the best day of the week.
"As we get into Thursday we have some rain first thing and a few showers later.
"On Friday there will be one or two showers first thing but should be dry as well as breezy and blustery.
"Although it is going to windy it should not be as disruptive as Friday or this morning."
A reduced speed limit was put in place on the Orwell Bridge today as a result of the high winds from Storm Franklin.