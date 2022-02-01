More strong winds to hit Suffolk
- Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown
Strong winds are expected to continue to batter parts of Suffolk and north Essex.
Weather experts predict that gusts of 40mph-45mph will hit the region today before easing on Wednesday and Thursday and picking up again slightly on Friday.
Fred Best from the East Anglian-based weather forecasters Weatherquest said: "Today will be a rather breezy day with an area of thick cloud at first which bring the risk of a few spots of drizzle, but generally it will be a dry day with some sunshine breaking through for the afternoon.
"The winds turn fresher and stronger later and it will feel mild with highs of 13C.
"Tonight, it will stay dry but quite breezy throughout the evening with clear spells before thickening cloud, which brings the risk of some showery rain later in the night.
"Tomorrow will remain cloudy and quite mild with a few spells of rain in central and eastern parts of the region at first before turning drier with some brighter spells later.
"Thursday will be a dry day with sunny spells and variable amounts of cloud with a few isolated spots of drizzle possible.
Most Read
- 1 No more signings likely... with Matete set for Sunderland
- 2 Deadline Day Recap: All the Ipswich Town and League news before transfer window closes
- 3 Tribute to 'caring' mum, 43, who loved family holidays and fishing
- 4 Man arrested as armed police attend incident near paramedic station
- 5 Two former Town bosses linked with Sunderland vacancy after Johnson exit
- 6 'I see potential in him' - Town sign young goalkeeper
- 7 Fraser's Town exit confirmed as midfielder joins Charlton
- 8 Nolan contract terminated... these are the clubs who want him
- 9 Good move or bad decision? What Town fans are saying about selling Fraser
- 10 Hotel and golf club's holiday lodges plans to face decision
"Friday will be a bright and breezy day with sunny spells and patchy cloud and one or two very isolated showers and winds are expected to be strong on the north coast."
The strong winds come after the speed limit was reduced on the Orwell Bridge yesterday and train services in Suffolk were disrupted yesterday after a tree fell onto the tracks.