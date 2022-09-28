Wind warning for Suffolk as gusts could reach up to 50mph

Strong winds are expected to sweep across Suffolk later this week - Credit: Archant

Suffolk is set to be battered by strong winds this week as weather experts suggest some gusts could reach 50mph along the coast.

Strong winds are expected to sweep across the county on Friday (September 30) and are expected to last through to Saturday morning.

A spokesman for the East Anglian-based weather forecasters Weatherquest said winds could reach between 40-45mph in land.

He added: "Winds could possibly reach up to 50mph on the Suffolk coast.

"This will mostly take place between Friday late afternoon and into Saturday morning, but through the early hours of Saturday the winds will calm down."

The spokesman said that the weather over the weekend will stay mainly dry with some isolated showers expected.

It comes after a number of flood warnings were issued for the county after torrential downpours.



