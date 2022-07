Thunderstorm warning extended after Suffolk records hottest-ever day

A weather warning for thunderstorms has been extended for Suffolk - Credit: citizenside.com

A weather warning for Thunderstorms has been extended after Suffolk recorded its hottest-ever day.

The Met Office had originally issued the yellow weather warning between 1pm and 9pm on Wednesday – but it has now been extended to 12pm until 10pm.

Heavy showers are likely in the afternoon as temperatures are expected to cool after several days of sweltering heat, with the first-ever red weather warning for extreme heat was issued for Suffolk.

Yellow warning of thunderstorm affecting East of England https://t.co/TyzjJqwXNk pic.twitter.com/38yLbtUGJy — Met Office - E England (@metofficeEEng) July 19, 2022

It comes after Suffolk recorded its hottest-ever day as temperatures reached a sweltering 38.4C in Santon Downham at about 2pm on Tuesday.

Firefighters battled blazes across the county as record-breaking temperatures came to Suffolk again on Tuesday. - Credit: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service declared a major incident yesterday as it was called out to more than 50 incidents.