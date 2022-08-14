News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Weather warning for thunderstorms in Suffolk extended

Johnny Amos

Published: 9:54 AM August 14, 2022
A yellow weather warning for thunderstorms has been extended in Suffolk

A yellow weather that was issued for Suffolk has been extended as thunderstorms are expected to hit the county following the heatwave. 

The weather warning, which is in place for the whole of the county, was originally in place between 10am and midnight on Monday, August 15, according to the Met Office. 

Now, the warning has been extended until midnight on Wednesday, August 17.

It comes after the county has seen another heatwave this week and a drought has been declared in Suffolk.  

Temperatures across Suffolk are expected to remain high this weekend with highs of 35C expected before the storms.

Although the rain may be a welcome sight for many, it could cause more disruptions in Suffolk.

On the Met Office website it states: "Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.

"Spray and flooding could also lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures."

