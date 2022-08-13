Weather warning as thunderstorms expected to hit Suffolk after heatwave

A yellow weather warning for thunderstorms has been issued for Suffolk - Credit: PA WIRE

A yellow weather warning has been issued for Suffolk as thunderstorms are expected to hit the county following a spell of extreme heat.

The weather warning will be in place for the whole of the county between 10am and midnight on Monday, August 15, according to the Met Office.

It comes after the county has seen another heatwave this week and a drought has been declared in Suffolk.

Temperatures across Suffolk are expected to remain high this weekend with highs of 35C expected before the storms.

Although the rain may be a welcome sight for many, it could cause more disruptions in Suffolk.

On the Met Office website it states: "Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.

"Spray and flooding could also lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures."