Thunderstorms and heavy downpours expected to hit Suffolk this week
- Credit: PA
Suffolk is expected to be hit by thunderstorms and heavy downpours this week.
Thunderstorms and heavy rain has been forecasted to hit the county on Tuesday as more unsettled weather is expected to follow.
Chris Bell, a forecaster at Weatherquest, said some thunderstorms are possible on Monday evening.
He added: "Overnight there is a small risk of thunderstorms mainly across western parts of Suffolk.
"I think the bigger risk of thunderstorms will come tomorrow afternoon and tomorrow night.
"There is a chance we could see a few break out early afternoon but more especially tomorrow evening.
"Those are likely to cover most of the county spreading in from the south-west and there is a risk of thunderstorms just about anywhere in Suffolk.
There could also be some quite heavy downpours."
Mr Bell said the thunderstorms are likely to hit the county between 7pm and midnight on Tuesday.
He said that around 20-30mm of rain is expected during the heavy downpours tomorrow.
Mr Bell added: "It looks pretty unsettled and showery for the rest of the week.
"So if people do not see any thunderstorms on Tuesday evening there is the potential for more rain around everyday until the end of the week."