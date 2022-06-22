News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Weather warning as thunderstorms set to hit Suffolk

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 10:57 AM June 22, 2022
Lightning struck all over London as the capital's spell of beautiful weather was brought to an abrup

A yellow weather warning has been issued for Suffolk as thunderstorms are expected - Credit: PA WIRE

A yellow weather warning has been issued for Suffolk as thunderstorms are expected.

The Met Office has issued the warning for thunderstorms starting from 10am on Thursday until midnight.

According to the weather warning, there is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds. 

This lightning was captured in the IP2 area of Ipswich

More bad weather is expected after Saturday night's storms - Credit: Ellie McLellan

People in Suffolk have been urged to stay alert to spray and sudden flooding, which could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

Power cuts could occur in the region and other services to some homes and business might be lost as a result of the weather.

It comes after Suffolk was hit by a heavy thunderstorm at the weekend after a couple of days of sweltering conditions.

