Published: 9:52 AM July 29, 2021

Thursday will be dry and fine - but Friday could be a washout - Credit: Archant

Thursday is set to be a dry day for weather after the changeable conditions in Suffolk throughout the week - but it won't be long before rain returns.

East Anglian-based forecaster Weatherquest said it could still cloud over this afternoon but that the risk of showers remains very low.

Today will be breezier with a moderate westerly wind, making conditions feel fresher than they have done in recent weeks.

However, there will be some sunshine - with the top temperature today set to be around 21C or 22C.

Overnight, the weather will be dry and cloudy but the second half of the night could see showers towards dawn.

It will remain cloudy and wet into the start of Friday morning.

There will be a dry and bright spell during the day on Friday - but this won't last long, as the showers will quickly return.

Some of these could turn heavy and thundery.

Friday's top temperature will be 19C or 20C.