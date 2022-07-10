Temperatures could rise to a record 39C in the next week

Beaches are set to be packed over the coming days in Suffolk - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Forecasters have revealed the UK's hottest temperature record could be broken next weekend - with Suffolk set to experience sweltering conditions.

The highest ever temperature in the UK was 38.7C recorded in Cambridge on 25 July, 2019.

But Chris Bell, from East Anglian-based forecaster Weatherquest, said experts will be "watching closely" next Sunday in case the conditions exceed that.

A number of weather stations across Suffolk recorded temperatures of 27C this Sunday.

Parts of Suffolk are likely to see temperatures of 31C on both Monday and Tuesday, with a heat-health alert issued by the UK Health Security Agency for this week.

The threshold for a heatwave is likely to be met as the mercury is set to hit or exceed 27C over three consecutive days.

Wednesday and Thursday are set to be slightly cooler before the temperatures "ramp up" again at the weekend, Mr Bell said.

The current forecast for next Sunday is between 36C and 37C – though forecasters will have a clearer idea of how hot it will be over the coming days.

Mr Bell said: "It's looking like it will be very hot over the next few days.

"The hottest temperatures are going to be in the western parts of Suffolk, so that will be towards Bury St Edmunds and Newmarket.

"On Monday we could see temperatures of 31C, while the coastal areas will be about 21C. These will probably be the nicest places to be because of the breeze.

"Tuesday is going to be very similar, but the 31C may be more widespread in to the middle of the county.

"Wednesday may potentially be a bit cooler with more cloud around, but I still think it will hit 27C or 28C. Thursday we're looking at about 26C.

"The heat will then start to ramp up again next weekend, with possibly 36C to 37C next Sunday. Forecasters will be watching closely to see if the record will be beat."