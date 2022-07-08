Health warning issued for Suffolk as heatwave to bring temperatures of 30C

A heat-health alert has been issued for Suffolk as temperatures set to soar - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A heat-health alert has been issued by the government as temperatures in Suffolk are set to hit 30C.

Forecasters have said temperatures could reach the threshold to mark a heatwave and say thermometers could hit 30C in Suffolk next week.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has issued the alert as the Met Office forecasts high temperatures for the coming days.

The level two alert is in place from 9am on Monday, July 11, until 9am on Friday, July 15, and covers the whole of the East of England.

David Oliver, deputy chief meteorologist at the Met Office, said: "We’re at the start of a stretch of warm weather for much of England and Wales, that could last for much of next week.

"In the short term, many can expect temperatures in the mid to high 20C over the weekend and then in the low 30s Celsius during the start of next week.

"Much of next week will remain warm for the time of year, as well as dry and sunny."

It comes as Suffolk recorded its sunniest June in nearly 50 years.

According to data from Weatherquest, Suffolk has not seen this amount of sun since 1976, with temperatures 0.6C higher than average.

Dr Agostinho Sousa, head of Extreme Events and Health Protection at UKHSA, added: "We want everyone to enjoy the hot weather when it arrives, but also to check in on their vulnerable family, friends and neighbours to make sure they are prepared for the warm conditions ahead.

"High temperatures are predicted for a prolonged period, so make sure to follow our simple health advice to beat the heat, such as covering windows exposed to direct sunlight and making sure that fridges, freezers and fans are working properly."