When and where will the thunderstorms hit Suffolk?

Thunderstorms are expected to hit Suffolk this week - Credit: PA

Suffolk is expected to be hit by thunderstorms this week following another weekend of sweltering temperatures.

A yellow weather warning for thunderstorms was issued for the county by the Met Office following a four-day heatwave.

Although the warning has been put in place for four days, it is expected that the worst of the weather will be today.

Chris Hill, a meteorologist at the East Anglian-based Weatherquest, said: "We could see a few thunderstorms developing this afternoon across the county.

"It doesn't look like we will see anything before about 3pm.

"3pm through to 9pm is when there will be the main risk for today.

"There will likely be another little round of them develop again tomorrow between about 1pm through to early evening."

Mr Hill said not everyone will see thunderstorms with most of them remaining isolated.

He added that the southern and western parts of the county are more likely to see rainfall than the northern and eastern areas.

The rain comes after a prolonged dry spell which led to a drought being declared in Suffolk.

Due to the dry condition the downpours could lead to potential flooding.

The weather warning from the Met Office states: "Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.

"Spray and flooding could also lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures."