Suffolk set to be battered by strong winds as weather warning issued

A weather warning for strong winds has been issued for Suffolk next week.

The Met Office has issued a yellow wind warning for much of the country on Tuesday, December 7.

The weather warning may cause some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport and some short term loss of power.

It is also likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves.

The warning comes after a flood alert was issued for parts of the Suffolk and north Essex coast today as water levels are expected to be higher than normal.

The region has seen some snowfall already this winter with the small possibility of a white Christmas this year.







