Weather warning still in place as high winds set to batter county

Strom Franklin is expected to bring strong winds and high waves across the county - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A yellow weather warning is still in place as high winds from Storm Franklin are expected to batter the county again today.

Storm Franklin will continue to bring strong and gusty winds across the region until around 3pm today, Monday, February 21.

Yellow warning of wind affecting East of England https://t.co/YCYqjIUpAY pic.twitter.com/Ds5UQdJ3NU — Met Office warnings - E England (@metofficeEEng) February 19, 2022

The Met Office's warning comes after an amber wind warning was in place for most of Friday due to Storm Eunice which brought wind speeds in excess of 70mph and led to widespread disruption on the roads and damage to homes across the county.

The weather warning suggests that some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs, could happen along with trees and branches being brought down.

East Anglia Today: A cloudy, windy and wet morning as #StormFranklin clears eastwards to bring a drier afternoon with sunny spells and the chance of a few showers in the north and east of the region. Strong to gale force westerly winds with gusts of 55-65mph. Max 11C. pic.twitter.com/MwFCOqxoMX — Weatherquest (@weatherquest_uk) February 21, 2022

Road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible.

Power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.

Injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties.



