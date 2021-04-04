Easter snow and hail showers could last over two days

Published: 6:00 AM April 4, 2021

Snow and hail showers due to hit Suffolk over Easter could persist on and off for two days, in a dramatic change in weather.

Days ago, the region was basking in sunshine and temperatures of above 20C, just as coronavirus lockdown restrictions were eased at the "stay at home" message lifted.

But temperatures were much chillier from Good Friday onwards.

On Easter Monday, the weather will get worse still - with East Anglian-based forecaster Weatherquest predicting that snow and hail showers from the North Sea will arrive from 5am.

Weatherquest forecaster Dan Holley said: "Showers will be most frequent across Norfolk and East Suffolk, but wintry showers are still likely in other parts of the region at times."

The snow and hail showers are a dramatic change in weather from a week earlier, when children were playing in sunshine and high temperatures on Felixstowe beach - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

He said the showers could last "on-and-off until about midday Wednesday".

He stressed that the conditions are "not repeat of February", when the region was covered in a blanket of snow from Storm Darcy - with snowfall too much for snowploughs on occasions.

"Accumulations (where they occur) will be much smaller and transient, with melting likely due to warmer ground temperatures and stronger April sunshine," Mr Holley said.

EAST: Snow and hail showers will arrive from around 5am Monday onwards, feeding inland from the North Sea on-and-off until about midday Wednesday.

Showers will be most frequent across NORFOLK + E SUFFOLK, but wintry showers are still likely in other parts of the region at times. — Dan Holley (@danholley_) April 2, 2021

"However, these type of showers can give a quick, local covering of hail on roads."