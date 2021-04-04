Easter snow and hail showers could last over two days
Snow and hail showers due to hit Suffolk over Easter could persist on and off for two days, in a dramatic change in weather.
Days ago, the region was basking in sunshine and temperatures of above 20C, just as coronavirus lockdown restrictions were eased at the "stay at home" message lifted.
But temperatures were much chillier from Good Friday onwards.
On Easter Monday, the weather will get worse still - with East Anglian-based forecaster Weatherquest predicting that snow and hail showers from the North Sea will arrive from 5am.
Weatherquest forecaster Dan Holley said: "Showers will be most frequent across Norfolk and East Suffolk, but wintry showers are still likely in other parts of the region at times."
He said the showers could last "on-and-off until about midday Wednesday".
He stressed that the conditions are "not repeat of February", when the region was covered in a blanket of snow from Storm Darcy - with snowfall too much for snowploughs on occasions.
"Accumulations (where they occur) will be much smaller and transient, with melting likely due to warmer ground temperatures and stronger April sunshine," Mr Holley said.
"However, these type of showers can give a quick, local covering of hail on roads."
Most Read
- 1 Suffolk-shot Haunted Hotel film gets prime slot on Amazon from tonight
- 2 Four Suffolk coronavirus vaccination centres to close from June
- 3 A14 re-opens after 'tragic' collision
- 4 A12 lorry driver threatened and robbed at knifepoint
- 5 Man dies after industrial incident in Bury St Edmunds
- 6 55 areas of Suffolk record virtually no coronavirus cases
- 7 Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town's 2-1 win against Bristol Rovers
- 8 Rovers boss Barton on Ipswich defeat, 'Fawlty Towers' defending and Holy's red card moment
- 9 Stolen car found 100 miles away in Haverhill
- 10 Man bailed after fatal crash between lorry and car on A14