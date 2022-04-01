Snow falls across Suffolk for second day
- Credit: Archant
Parts of Suffolk are continuing to see snowfall this morning - with the cold snap set to continue.
Weather experts warned that snow cold fall over parts of Suffolk following a band of low pressure sweeping across the county.
Snow has fallen in parts of west Suffolk including Sudbury and parts of Ipswich this morning.
It comes after snow flurries fell over most of Suffolk yesterday.
Although snow was predicted weather experts said the chance of it settling was unlikely given the wet surfaces.
A yellow weather warning has been put in place for snow and ice for most of east Suffolk today.
According to the East Anglian-based weather forecasters Weatherquest the wintry shower will continue to feed south-westwards throughout the day, interspersed with sunny spells.
There will also be strong winds of up to 40mph along the east coast.
Suffolk police are also warning drivers to take extra care in the wintery conditions.
A spokesman for the police force said: "Drive accordingly to the road conditions, take extra time and prepare for your journey, so leave with plenty of time and distance with the vehicle in front."