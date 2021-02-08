News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Weather

Snow expected until Thursday as Storm Darcy cold snap continues

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 5:00 PM February 8, 2021   
People headed out to the slopes in Christchurch Park for some early sledging. Picture: Sarah Lucy B

Sledgers enjoy the snow in Ipswich's Christchurch Park - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Forecasters are predicting snow from Storm Darcy to continue to fall in Suffolk and Essex until at least Thursday - with the cold snap set to last throughout the week.

Further snow showers are expected from mid-morning on Tuesday, which should make way for some brighter spells in the afternoon.

Snow could also fall on Wednesday morning, while Thursday is currently forecast to be bright and dry.

However, temperatures are not expected to rise above 0C for some time.

Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Felixstowe seafront saw its fair share of snow - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Adam Dury, meteorologist at East Anglian-based forecasters Weatherquest, said unofficial snow depths submitted by Suffolk residents measured between 15-20cm.

You may also want to watch:

He said the highest official recording in the region was at the Andrewsfield station, near Braintree, at 21cm on Monday afternoon.

Mr Dury said: "There is a continuing rise of snow showers coming in from the north-east. By tomorrow morning, the showers will be much more isolated.

Most Read

  1. 1 Bin collections cancelled across Suffolk due to Beast from the East 2
  2. 2 Snow drifts pile 'higher than ploughs' in parts of Suffolk
  3. 3 More than 200 Suffolk schools closed due to snow - full list
  1. 4 Kite-surfer dies after he is found on Suffolk beach
  2. 5 Snow set to get heavier in Suffolk - and continue until Monday night
  3. 6 GALLERY: Some of the best snow pictures from across Suffolk today
  4. 7 Dramatic picture shows extent of snow drifts on Suffolk roads
  5. 8 More power cuts as Storm Darcy continues to bring problems
  6. 9 Huge search for toy poodle called Jet, missing in the snow for 22 hours
  7. 10 Suffolk set for more heavy snow as Storm Darcy continues

"We've had unofficial measures of between 15cm and 20cm across most of Suffolk.

"There will still be a few showers on Wednesday, but the snow should stop by Thursday. But it's still going to be cold."

Last week, the Met Office issued an amber weather warning for snow and ice across large parts of East Anglia - with snow beginning to fall over the weekend.

The conditions caused travel chaos throughout the region, with Suffolk police confirming officers were called out to a series of collisions on Monday.

Giant snow drifts also forced motorists to a halt in Aldeburgh, with many roads impassable as cold winds blew snow towards the coast.

Snow drifts have accumulated to great heights in east Suffolk, pictured is Leiston Road in Aldeburgh

Snow drifts were reported in Aldebugh as many roads were blocked - Credit: Emma Whiting

Several mounds were also reportedly larger than the ploughing vehicles dispatched by Suffolk Highways in a bid to clear the county's road network.

Snowdrifts are piling higher than ploughs in Suffolk as Storm Darcy continues to batter the county's roads

Huge snow drifts blocked the county's roads - Credit: Suffolk Highways

Ipswich Buses and First Buses announced they would be running a reduced service on Monday due to the treacherous conditions, while Greater Anglia cancelled more than 50 of its rail services.

This included all its trains to and from Walton-on-the-Naze - with the rails blocked by a 90cm-high snowdrift.

The weather also forced hundreds of schools across Suffolk and Essex to close to students of key workers on Monday as learning switched online.

Covid-19 vaccination centres were also affected as all five operated by Suffolk GP Federation were closed and all appointments postponed.

East Suffolk, Mid Suffolk and Babergh district councils all announced they were postponing refuse collections on Monday morning and said it would take place on Tuesday if possible.

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

An update on where snow is expected to fall this weekend

Suffolk Weather | Live

Update on where the heaviest snow will fall in Suffolk this weekend

Holly Hume

Author Picture Icon
Town House Farm in Hadleigh is on the market for over £3million

Gallery

Look inside the most expensive house on the market in Suffolk

Holly Hume

Author Picture Icon
Large period house with circular bay window on one wing and blossoming wisteria climbing up the front wall

Gallery

£1.35m home with separate cottage for sale for first time in 75 years

Rebecca MacNaughton

Author Picture Icon
Storm Darcy, AKA the Beast from the East 2, has arrived in Suffolk

Suffolk Weather | Live

LIVE: Storm Darcy hits Suffolk - heavy snow, people urged not to travel

Holly Hume

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus