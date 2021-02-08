Snow expected until Thursday as Storm Darcy cold snap continues

Published: 5:00 PM February 8, 2021

Forecasters are predicting snow from Storm Darcy to continue to fall in Suffolk and Essex until at least Thursday - with the cold snap set to last throughout the week.

Further snow showers are expected from mid-morning on Tuesday, which should make way for some brighter spells in the afternoon.

Snow could also fall on Wednesday morning, while Thursday is currently forecast to be bright and dry.

However, temperatures are not expected to rise above 0C for some time.

Felixstowe seafront saw its fair share of snow - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Adam Dury, meteorologist at East Anglian-based forecasters Weatherquest, said unofficial snow depths submitted by Suffolk residents measured between 15-20cm.

He said the highest official recording in the region was at the Andrewsfield station, near Braintree, at 21cm on Monday afternoon.

Mr Dury said: "There is a continuing rise of snow showers coming in from the north-east. By tomorrow morning, the showers will be much more isolated.

"We've had unofficial measures of between 15cm and 20cm across most of Suffolk.

"There will still be a few showers on Wednesday, but the snow should stop by Thursday. But it's still going to be cold."

Last week, the Met Office issued an amber weather warning for snow and ice across large parts of East Anglia - with snow beginning to fall over the weekend.

The conditions caused travel chaos throughout the region, with Suffolk police confirming officers were called out to a series of collisions on Monday.

Giant snow drifts also forced motorists to a halt in Aldeburgh, with many roads impassable as cold winds blew snow towards the coast.

Snow drifts were reported in Aldebugh as many roads were blocked - Credit: Emma Whiting

Several mounds were also reportedly larger than the ploughing vehicles dispatched by Suffolk Highways in a bid to clear the county's road network.

Huge snow drifts blocked the county's roads - Credit: Suffolk Highways

Ipswich Buses and First Buses announced they would be running a reduced service on Monday due to the treacherous conditions, while Greater Anglia cancelled more than 50 of its rail services.

This included all its trains to and from Walton-on-the-Naze - with the rails blocked by a 90cm-high snowdrift.

The weather also forced hundreds of schools across Suffolk and Essex to close to students of key workers on Monday as learning switched online.

Covid-19 vaccination centres were also affected as all five operated by Suffolk GP Federation were closed and all appointments postponed.

East Suffolk, Mid Suffolk and Babergh district councils all announced they were postponing refuse collections on Monday morning and said it would take place on Tuesday if possible.