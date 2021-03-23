Suffolk headed for a sunny spell just before Easter break

Published: 4:06 PM March 23, 2021

It's good news for households planning to meet up outdoors next week, when social restrictions relax - as Suffolk is set to get a sunny spell, with temperatures due to reach 17C.

While the last few days have brought spring gusts and sporadic sun, things are hotting up at the start of next week.

Though it can't be classed as a heatwave — defined as temperatures of 27C or above — it will certainly feel like one from March 29 through to March 31, compared to the lingering chill of winter.

Adam Dury, meteorologist for East Anglian-based forecaster Weatherquest, said: "There is some warmer weather early next week, with temperatures reaching up to 16C or 17C across the region on March 29, 30 and perhaps 31 as well."

The sun won't be sticking around for the Easter weekend sadly, with temperatures going back to the usual average for this time of year - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Sadly though, the good weather isn't set to last over the Easter bank holiday weekend and the county will be back to normal later in the week.

Mr Dury added: "It will turn cooler as winds turn to the north by the end of next week though, with high temperatures back to around average or just below average for the time of year."