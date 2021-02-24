What a difference a week makes! Families enjoy winter sun after Storm Darcy

Published: 2:35 PM February 24, 2021

Families have been enjoying the warm weather at Suffolk's beauty spots this week - in stark contrast to the previous snowy conditions brought by Storm Darcy.

Temperatures reached as high as 17C on Wednesday, prompting people to get out and about to make the most of the late winter sun.

Temperatures have risen in the last week after Storm Darcy - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Sunshine is expected throughout the rest of the week, with more sunny spells forecast past the weekend.

The mercury is set to hit highs of between 9C and 13C for the rest of the week.

The conditions come after more than a week of freezing temperatures earlier in February as Storm Darcy - dubbed 'Beast from the East 2' - brought heavy snowfall throughout the region.

Ipswich's Christchurch Park after snow fell due to Storm Darcy - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The snow led to travel chaos on East Anglia's roads and railways and forced a swathe of full school closures.

Forecasters Weatherquest also confirmed the night of February 10 was the coldest on record since the original Beast from the East in 2018.