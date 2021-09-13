Yellow weather warning for heavy rain in parts of Suffolk

Published: 11:32 AM September 13, 2021

A yellow weather warning has been issued for heavy rain in parts of Suffolk tomorrow - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A yellow weather warning has been issued for heavy rainfall in parts of Suffolk tomorrow.

Parts of West Suffolk could be hit with heavy rainfall tomorrow, Tuesday, September 14 with forecasters warning the county could see 15 to 25mm of rain fall between 6am and 11.59pm.

The yellow warning, which has been issued by the Met Office, said there is a chance homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings.

The Met Office also warned the heavy rain could cause power cuts, and may affect bus and train services.

It comes a week after Suffolk was basking in temperatures "hotter than Athens".