Yellow weather warning for heavy rain in parts of Suffolk

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 11:32 AM September 13, 2021   
Patchy light rain is predicted this week but nothing as heavy as the downpours we saw last week Pic

A yellow weather warning has been issued for heavy rain in parts of Suffolk tomorrow - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A yellow weather warning has been issued for heavy rainfall in parts of Suffolk tomorrow. 

Parts of West Suffolk could be hit with heavy rainfall tomorrow, Tuesday, September 14 with forecasters warning the county could see 15 to 25mm of rain fall between 6am and 11.59pm.

The yellow warning, which has been issued by the Met Office, said there is a chance homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings. 

The Met Office also warned the heavy rain could cause power cuts, and may affect bus and train services. 

It comes a week after Suffolk was basking in temperatures "hotter than Athens".  

Suffolk Live
Suffolk

