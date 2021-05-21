'Cloudy and unsettled' weekend ahead for Suffolk

Published: 7:43 AM May 21, 2021 Updated: 8:04 AM May 21, 2021

'Cloudy and unsettled' weather is forecast for Suffolk this weekend. - Credit: Sarah Lucy brown

A "cloudy and unsettled" weekend of weather is in store for Suffolk.

Temperatures are unlikely to get above 14C during a breezy and shower-strewn few days, according to East Anglian forecaster Weatherquest.

Zoë Johnson, a meteorologist at Weatherquest, said the weekend's weather would be "cloudy and unsettled" because of an "area of deep low pressure, unusual for this late in May."

Today started dry with brighter intervals, but as the day progresses showers are expected to merge and form longer spells of rain.

East Anglia Today: An unsettled and rather windy day with showers spreading across the region at first, then merging to form longer spells of rain as the day progresses. Fresh to strong SW'ly winds may touch gale force along the coast, and feeling cool with max temps of 13 C. pic.twitter.com/6nFe7vpfO4 — Weatherquest (@weatherquest_uk) May 21, 2021

Fresh to strong south-westerly winds could reach gale-force in areas near the coast. Because of this, Highways England plan to reduce the speed limit.

Saturday will be cloudy with spots of rain punctuated by sunny intervals, with temperatures only likely to reach a high of 14C.

While there is a potential for a bright start on Sunday, the best conditions are likely to be in the morning.

Rain and winds are expected to pick up in the afternoon. Temperatures are not likely to get above 13C.