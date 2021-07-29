Weather warning for strong winds

Published: 11:19 AM July 29, 2021

A weather warning has been issued for the coast - Credit: PA

Suffolk is set to brace itself for strong winds on Friday after the Met Office issued a new weather warning.

The yellow-level warning comes into force at 6am and lasts until 6pm.

The weather warning largely covers coastal areas but does go as far inland as Stowmarket.

The Met Office warned that the wind could lead to some travel disruption and could lead to fallen trees and loss of power in some areas.

It comes after forecasters warned that Friday could turn thundery, with heavy showers expected.



