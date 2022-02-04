Wintry showers forecast in Suffolk - but snow not currently on the cards

Wintry showers are expected in Suffolk after snow fell in Essex - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Suffolk is braced for wintry showers this weekend after snow fell in parts of north Essex this morning.

The Met Office has forecast heavy rain showers starting on Saturday afternoon and leading into Sunday morning.

Strong winds are also possible this weekend, with gusts reaching almost 40mph possible in Suffolk.

It comes after people living in the Braintree area of Essex reported waking up to snow on Friday.

Adam Dury, meteorologist at East Anglian forecasters Weatherquest, said there had also been reports of snow in Northamptonshire.

He said: "There could be some sleet, but it's not likely to settle. Snow is not out of the question, but it's unlikely to cause any disruption.

"I think it's going to be too mild. At the moment, it looks like it's going to rain on Saturday afternoon and into the morning."