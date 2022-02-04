News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Weather

Wintry showers forecast in Suffolk - but snow not currently on the cards

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 11:10 AM February 4, 2022
Wintry showers are expected in Suffolk after snow fell in Essex

Wintry showers are expected in Suffolk after snow fell in Essex - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Suffolk is braced for wintry showers this weekend after snow fell in parts of north Essex this morning.

The Met Office has forecast heavy rain  showers starting on Saturday afternoon and leading into Sunday morning.

Strong winds are also possible this weekend, with gusts reaching almost 40mph possible in Suffolk.

It comes after people living in the Braintree area of Essex reported waking up to snow on Friday.

Adam Dury, meteorologist at East Anglian forecasters Weatherquest, said there had also been reports of snow in Northamptonshire.

He said: "There could be some sleet, but it's not likely to settle. Snow is not out of the question, but it's unlikely to cause any disruption.

"I think it's going to be too mild. At the moment, it looks like it's going to rain on Saturday afternoon and into the morning."

Suffolk Weather
Suffolk Live News
Suffolk

Don't Miss

Southwold is a popular destination with people from London

Suffolk seaside town named one of the most upmarket in the country

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Town manager Paul Cook pictured during the game.

Football

Ex-Town boss Cook linked with non-league side

Mark Heath

Author Picture Icon
Teenager taken to hospital after assault in Newmarket multi-storey car park

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Teenager taken to hospital after being assaulted by five men

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Lisa Frost, who had worked at Greene King

Obituary

Tribute to 'caring' mum, 43, who loved family holidays and fishing

Mariam Ghaemi

Author Picture Icon