Flooding fears as yellow weather warning issued

Published: 2:56 PM August 21, 2021

A yellow weather warning for rain has been issued for East Anglia - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown/Archant

There are fears some homes and business could be affected by flash flooding as a yellow weather warning has been issued for the region - with heavy rain predicted.

The weather warning, issued by the Met Office will be in place from midnight tonight to 6am tomorrow Sunday, August 22.

This comes after a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms was issued for the region today Saturday, August 21 between noon at 10pm.

The Met Office has said that flooding of a few homes and businesses is likely with bus and train services probably affected with journey times likely to be longer.

Chris Bell from the East Anglia-based weather forecasters Weatherquest said: "Scattered showers will linger overnight with some being heavy and thundery but the skies will brighten up throughout the afternoon."



