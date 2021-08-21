News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Weather

Flooding fears as yellow weather warning issued

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 2:56 PM August 21, 2021   
Wet weather and storms are predicted to arrive in Suffolk from Wednesday evening

A yellow weather warning for rain has been issued for East Anglia - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown/Archant

There are fears some homes and business could be affected by flash flooding as a yellow weather warning has been issued for the region - with heavy rain predicted.

The weather warning, issued by the Met Office will be in place from midnight tonight to 6am tomorrow Sunday, August 22.

This comes after a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms was issued for the region today Saturday, August 21 between noon at 10pm.

The Met Office has said that flooding of a few homes and businesses is likely with bus and train services probably affected with journey times likely to be longer.

Chris Bell from the East Anglia-based weather forecasters Weatherquest said: "Scattered showers will linger overnight with some being heavy and thundery but the skies will brighten up throughout the afternoon."


You may also want to watch:

Suffolk Live
Suffolk Weather
Flooding
Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Both lanes were initially closed to traffic following a collision near Colchester Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk Live | Updated

Road near A12 reopens after police incident

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
The Greyhound Inn will be going up for auction next month

Suffolk Live

Chance to run your own Suffolk pub as inn goes under the hammer

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
The family of a man who died in a crash on the A144 have paid tribute to him

Suffolk Live

Tributes to 'kind and caring' father who died in A144 crash

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Anthony McPartlin (left) and Declan Donnelly: Ian West/PA Wire

Suffolk Live

Ant and Dec's new TV game show recruiting people from Suffolk

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon