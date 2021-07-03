News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Weather warning: Forecasters say heavy rain and thunder will hit Suffolk today

Tom Potter

Published: 8:42 AM July 3, 2021   
The new road would meet the A14 at Rougham

Heavy rain has been predicted for Suffolk this weekend

Heavy rain arrived in parts of Suffolk this morning as the county looked bound for a stormy start to the weekend.

A yellow weather warning remains in place for Suffolk and much of the country as forecasters predict lashing rain and thunderstorms. 

Heavy rain was reported just before 6am in north and west areas of the county, affecting driving conditions on the A14 and A140, according to the AA. 

Motorists have been warned that spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

The Met Office predicts a mostly cloudy outlook for Saturday, with some heavy and thundery showers becoming more scattered during the afternoon and dying out during the evening.

Sunday looks set to bring sunshine and frequent showers.

Suffolk Weather
Suffolk

