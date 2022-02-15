News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Weather warning in place for three days as Suffolk braces for two storms

Matthew Earth

Published: 1:45 PM February 15, 2022
Updated: 1:58 PM February 15, 2022
Waves crash at the sea in Southwold amid high winds

Waves crash at the sea in Southwold amid high winds - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A weather warning for wind is in place in Suffolk over the next three days as Storms Dudley and Eunice arrive in the county.

The Met Office has issued the warning for the northern half of Suffolk, including Leiston, Eye, Bury St Edmunds and Newmarket, between 5pm on Wednesday and 6am on Thursday.

However, a warning encompassing all of the county had previously been issued for between 12am and 9pm on Friday.

While yellow wind warnings are in place, the Met Office said rail services could be affected and trees could fall.

The A14 Orwell Bridge near Ipswich remains open

The A14 Orwell Bridge near Ipswich remains open - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

There is also a chance of power cuts, damage to buildings and flying debris.

During high winds, a speed limit is frequently put in place on the Orwell Bridge outside of Ipswich.

Zoe Johnson, meteorologist at East Anglian forecaster Weatherquest, said wind speeds could range from 45-60mph while the warning is in place over Wednesday evening and Thursday morning.

However, she warned gusts could potentially reach 80mph on Friday.

