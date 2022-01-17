Yellow weather warning for fog issued for Suffolk

A yellow weather warning for fog has been issued for Suffolk and north Essex - Credit: Archant

Drivers are being urged to take care on Suffolk's roads after the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning.

The weather warning, which covers all of Suffolk and north Essex, is in place from 7pm tonight until 12pm tomorrow, Tuesday, January 18.

The foggy weather is expected to create difficult driving conditions for motorists.

Journey times are likely to increase, and drivers are advised to take extra care in the foggy conditions.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map.

Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk.



