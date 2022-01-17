News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Yellow weather warning for fog issued for Suffolk

Johnny Griffith

Published: 3:32 PM January 17, 2022
A yellow weather warning for fog has been issued by the Met Office Picture: SARAH LUCYBROWN

A yellow weather warning for fog has been issued for Suffolk and north Essex - Credit: Archant

Drivers are being urged to take care on Suffolk's roads after the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning. 

The weather warning, which covers all of Suffolk and north Essex, is in place from 7pm tonight until 12pm tomorrow, Tuesday, January 18. 

The foggy weather is expected to create difficult driving conditions for motorists. 

Journey times are likely to increase, and drivers are advised to take extra care in the foggy conditions.

