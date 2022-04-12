Sunshine and highs of 19C forecast in Suffolk for Easter weekend

Sunny and warm conditions are likely to be hitting Suffolk over the Easter weekend – with highs of 19 degrees expected.

East Anglia-based forecaster Weatherquest has said the long Bank Holiday weekend is likely to be clear and dry, with the most sunshine predicted on Saturday.

Families are set to get out and about for the many events lined up in Suffolk this weekend.

Families are set to enjoy the weather in Suffolk this weekend - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown/Archant

Weatherquest meteorologist Dan Holley said: "There's a bit of dry weather around over the Easter weekend, though a wave of high pressure means that there could be some isolated showers.

"Saturday is likely to be the sunniest day of the weekend while Sunday night and Monday might see a few showers coming in, with a greater chance on Monday."

He added: "Temperatures are looking at 18-19 degrees on Thursday, though on Friday, we'll have an easterly breeze, which will keep the coast cooler.

"Inland temperatures will still be around 17 degrees — higher temperatures are expected in the west of the county throughout the weekend."