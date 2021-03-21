Sunshine and signs of spring - but more showers forecast too

Published: 11:23 AM March 21, 2021

Spring is in the air - but the coming week will see a mix of sunshine and cloud, with some showers too.

The daffodils in Christchurch Park are in full bloom. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown/Archant

This weekend, people have been getting out and about for their daily exercise and enjoying the ability to socialise with one other person in parks and public outdoor spaces, permitted under current lockdown rules.

Colchester Road in Ipswich is lined with beautiful blossom trees that have bloomed. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown/Archant

But we can't yet cast off our coats and enjoy the unseasonably warm weather which East Anglia saw in March last year - with top temperatures for this week forecast to be around 12-13C.

People enjoy a dog walk in Christchurch Park, Ipswich - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown/Archant

Chris Bell, a forecaster at Weatherquest, based in Norwich, said: "There won't be a lot of rain in the next few days, but it won't be all that warm either."

People enjoy a stroll along Felixstowe's prom - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown/Archant

He said there would be some sunshine during the rest of Sunday, but temperatures were only forecast to reach around 9C today.

On Monday and Tuesday, Mr Bell said the weather would be dry with cloud and some sunshine, and temperatures rising to up to 12-13C. "It will feel a little bit warmer and winds will be lighter," he said.

Spring sunset on Friday, March 18th over the Orwell Bridge - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown/Archant

It is likely Wednesday will see some rain after a dry start. Thursday should be a dryer day, but then on Friday it is likely to be wet and blustery.

The good news, though, is that next weekend's weather looks set to be fairly pleasant and dry as school Easter holidays start and clocks go forward.