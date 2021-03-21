News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Weather

Sunshine and signs of spring - but more showers forecast too

Author Picture Icon

Judy Rimmer

Published: 11:23 AM March 21, 2021   
Orford Ness in the sunshine on Friday, March 18

Orford Ness in some early spring sunshine - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown/Archant

Spring is in the air - but the coming week will see a mix of sunshine and cloud, with some showers too.

The daffodils in Christchurch Park are in full bloom. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

The daffodils in Christchurch Park are in full bloom. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown/Archant

This weekend, people have been getting out and about for their daily exercise and enjoying the ability to socialise with one other person in parks and public outdoor spaces, permitted under current lockdown rules.

Colchester Road in Ipswich is lined with beautiful blossom trees that have bloomed.

Colchester Road in Ipswich is lined with beautiful blossom trees that have bloomed. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown/Archant

But we can't yet cast off our coats and enjoy the unseasonably warm weather which East Anglia saw in March last year - with top temperatures for this week forecast to be around 12-13C.

People enjoy a dog walk in Christchurch Park, Ipswich

People enjoy a dog walk in Christchurch Park, Ipswich - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown/Archant

Chris Bell, a forecaster at Weatherquest, based in Norwich, said: "There won't be a lot of rain in the next few days, but it won't be all that warm either."

People enjoy a stroll along Felixstowe's prom

People enjoy a stroll along Felixstowe's prom - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown/Archant

He said there would be some sunshine during the rest of Sunday, but temperatures were only forecast to reach around 9C today.

On Monday and Tuesday, Mr Bell said the weather would be dry with cloud and some sunshine, and temperatures rising to up to 12-13C. "It will feel a little bit warmer and winds will be lighter," he said.

Spring sunset on Friday March 18 around the Orwell Bridge, Ipswich

Spring sunset on Friday, March 18th over the Orwell Bridge - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown/Archant

It is likely Wednesday will see some rain after a dry start. Thursday should be a dryer day, but then on Friday it is likely to be wet and blustery.

The good news, though, is that next weekend's weather looks set to be fairly pleasant and dry as school Easter holidays start and clocks go forward.   

Most Read

  1. 1 Look inside: Aldeburgh seafront home, just three metres wide, on market for £850,000
  2. 2 Made in Chelsea stars filming in Suffolk for new season
  3. 3 'Mentally we are not as strong as we should be' - Cook on 2-1 defeat at Portsmouth
  1. 4 Matchday Recap: Town beaten at Fratton Park
  2. 5 'Nature's therapy' - Suffolk care home sets up farm for people living with dementia
  3. 6 Covid rates increase slightly in parts of Suffolk and north Essex
  4. 7 Portsmouth 2-1 Ipswich Town: Defeat for Blues as Cook's men fade at Fratton Park
  5. 8 Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 2-1 loss to Portsmouth
  6. 9 Inmate broke prison guard's jaw to force move to new jail
  7. 10 Aldi announces opening date for new Ipswich store
Suffolk
Essex News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

St Mary's Church in Yaxley 

How many of these 'hidden' Suffolk villages have you heard of?

Danielle Lett

Author Picture Icon
A long list of Ipswich Town players are out of contract this summer

Football

Where Ipswich Town's out-of-contract players stand heading into summer...

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Suffolk and Essex homes are set for gigabit broadband 

Thousands of Suffolk and Essex homes set for faster broadband

Charlotte McLaughlin and PA

person
Suffolk police Sentinel team in Fast Justice on Dave

TV

Suffolk police team to star in new TV series

Tom Potter

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus