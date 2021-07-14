News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Temperatures set to soar over weekend ahead of 'Freedom Day'

Johnny Griffith

Published: 1:05 PM July 14, 2021    Updated: 1:30 PM July 14, 2021
People sunbathing in Felixstowe Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The warm weather is set to continue into the weekend - Credit: Archant

Suffolk is set to bake in sunshine this weekend as temperatures could reach close to 30C and are expected to continue into next week. 

The prediction comes after it was predicted that the region could be basking in sunshine by the end of the week according to weather forecasters. 

The hot weather is set to come ahead of 'Freedom Day' on Monday, July 19, when mask-wearing and social distancing will no longer be legally required indoors.

Met Office meteorologist, Mark Wilson said: "High pressure will be building up towards the weekend and so with that we will see dry weather and plenty of sunshine with temperatures really starting to respond to that sunshine.

"Because of that we could see temperatures in the high 20s and possibly into the early 30s."

It is expected to feel very warm over the next couple of days with very high UV levels also predicted. 

