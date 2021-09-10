News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Thunderstorm warning issued ahead of cloudy weekend in Suffolk

Matthew Earth

Published: 1:52 PM September 10, 2021   
Thunderstorm (stock image). Picture: JASON ALEXANDER

A warning for thunderstorms has been issued in Suffolk - Credit: citizenside.com

A weather warning has been issued for thunderstorms in Suffolk, as forecasters predict a cloudy weekend.

The Met Office has put a yellow warning in place until 8pm on Friday, with forecasters saying the conditions could result in sudden flooding and transport delays.

After several days of scorching heat, Suffolk is braced for a cloudy and mild weekend with highs of 22C on Saturday and 20C on Sunday.

There is a small chance of rain on both days.

The cloudy weather is set to continue into the following week, although the Met Office says there is a chance of sunny spells on Wednesday and Thursday.

Suffolk Weather
Suffolk

