Warm weather set to continue with possible highs of 27C

Johnny Griffith

Published: 3:24 PM June 8, 2021   
Gary and Alison Miller with Bob the dog. Aldeburgh hot weather Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Gary and Alison Miller with Bob the dog at Aldeburgh beach. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

The warm weather is set to continue over the coming days - and we could see highs of 27C across Suffolk. 

However, those looking for a heatwave will be disappointed as it has been confirmed that it is very unlikely to happen in the region. 

John and Janice Castleton with Maureen and Richard Holmes. Aldeburgh hot weather Picture: CHARLOTTE

John and Janice Castleton with Maureen and Richard Holmes enjoying the warm weather at Aldeburgh beach - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

A heatwave is when the temperatures exceed 27C for three continuous days during the day time.  

Although there will be no heatwave across Suffolk, temperatures are expected to be 5% higher than average for this time of year. 

A spokesperson for Weatherquest, the East Anglian-based forecasters, said: "It does not really get anywhere near the threshold, but it might get close to the temperature for one day. 

Elvis. Aldeburgh hot weather Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Elvis was enjoying a dip in the sea today to cool off from the warm weather - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

"The temperatures might reach the 27C tomorrow, and it will likely be in Santon Downham, but that will just be for the one day as it is expected to be cooler on Thursday."

It is expected to get warmer again over the weekend with some Santon Downham expected to reach 26/27C for two days. 


