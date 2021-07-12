News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Sunny spells with highs of 23C on the way for Suffolk

Johnny Griffith

Published: 9:08 AM July 12, 2021   
People enjoying the sunny weather in Felixstowe. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Warm weather is expected in time for the weekend - Credit: Archant

After a wet start to the week, Suffolk could be basking in sunshine by the end of the week according to weather forecasters. 

Weather experts are predicting a drier, warmer end to the week after a yellow weather warning was issued for rain in the East by the Met Office for today, (Monday, July 12). 

The weather is expected to turn drier on Wednesday, July 14 but some thicker clouds are possible for the eastern coastal areas. 

Warmer weather is predicted to hit the region on Thursday, July 15 with drier and brighter conditions developing into the weekend.

A spokesperson for the East Anglian-based forecaster Weatherquest said: "Thursday, will be a drier and overall warmer day with areas of sunny spells during the afternoon. 

"There will be a moderate northerly wind with temperatures reaching around 23C."


Suffolk

