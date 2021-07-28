Published: 11:31 AM July 28, 2021

It could be a wet and windy afternoon in Suffolk - Credit: Sarah Lucy brown

It could be a wet and windy end to the day in Suffolk with forecasters predicting an unsettled afternoon.

Although many areas have had a dry and sunny start to the day this could all be set to change with scattered showers on the way as the day progresses - some of which could be heavy.

It could be quite a breezy afternoon with winds becoming gusty in some areas, particular south east Suffolk and the coast.

Some forecasters say wind speeds could go from around 20mph to more than 40mph within minutes.

Some areas might even see a smattering of hail during the storms.

Overnight temperatures will drop to around 11C making for more comfortable sleeping as the humidity levels are also expected to drop.

Thursday will be a drier day but the breeze will remain.

The top temperature will be around 20 or 21C.