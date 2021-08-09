Suffolk warned to expect more rain and possibility of more thunderstorms

Published: 12:27 PM August 9, 2021

Unsettled weather expected this week with rainy and sunny spells forecast - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Further unsettled weather is forecast for East Anglia this week with scattered showers and sunny spells expected.

Showers are highly likely this afternoon with some turning thundery with torrential downpours although temperatures could reach 22C in some places.

A yellow weather warning has been issued for thunderstorms and heavy rain today by the Met Office.

Zoe Johnson from the East Anglia-based weather forecasters Weatherquest, said: "Variable clouds, sunny spells and chances of showers for today, Monday, August 9 with showers becoming more frequent in the afternoon.

"A drier day for Tuesday with plenty of warm spells of sunshine with some patchy fair weather clouds developing at times with just the small risk of isolated showers.

"Another largely dry day on Wednesday with variable cloud and sunny intervals."

Thursday is expected to also be bright with sunny spells, although some showers may be seen in the afternoon.

A breezy day is forecast for Friday with some sunshine, but is expected to stay dry.