Suffolk set for dry and sunny day after snowy weekend

Published: 7:24 AM January 25, 2021

The snow is expected to make way for sun - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Forecasters are predicting snow to make way for sunshine in Suffolk on what is expected to a clear and dry Monday.

Snow fell in parts over the weekend as the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning, hinting at the possibility of travel disruption.

However, Monday is set to be a dry day with temperatures expected to rise up to 4C after a cold morning.

It's freezing out there. Gritters have been out but it is still icy, mind out for micro climates, especially on or under bridges. Clear your windows of mist, ice & snow, drive to the conditions & the stopping distance is 10x longer in these conditions. #pc1880 #coldcop #staysafe pic.twitter.com/lUsTbaMTgo — Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (@NSRAPT) January 25, 2021

Showers of rain are expected throughout the week, with further snow possible on Sunday.