Suffolk set for dry and sunny day after snowy weekend
Published: 7:24 AM January 25, 2021
- Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown
Forecasters are predicting snow to make way for sunshine in Suffolk on what is expected to a clear and dry Monday.
Snow fell in parts over the weekend as the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning, hinting at the possibility of travel disruption.
However, Monday is set to be a dry day with temperatures expected to rise up to 4C after a cold morning.
Showers of rain are expected throughout the week, with further snow possible on Sunday.
