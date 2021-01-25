News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
Suffolk set for dry and sunny day after snowy weekend

Matthew Earth

Published: 7:24 AM January 25, 2021   
The River Stour in Dedham has completely burst it's banks, flooding the surrounding fields. Picture

The snow is expected to make way for sun - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Forecasters are predicting snow to make way for sunshine in Suffolk on what is expected to a clear and dry Monday.

Snow fell in parts over the weekend as the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning, hinting at the possibility of travel disruption.

However, Monday is set to be a dry day with temperatures expected to rise up to 4C after a cold morning. 

Showers of rain are expected throughout the week, with further snow possible on Sunday.

