Snow falling in Suffolk and north Essex

Published: 7:42 AM January 16, 2021 Updated: 8:08 AM January 16, 2021

Suffolk and north Essex are waking up to snow this morning - with more expected to fall as the day progresses.

The Met Office previously issued an amber weather warning for snow for Saturday, with forecasters expecting up to 10cm to fall in places of East Anglia.

It also warned of potential power cuts and delays to travel during the snowfall, with the warning in place until 2pm.

Forecasters have said snow is likely to fall throughout the morning before it makes way for light rain in the early afternoon.

It is expected to be another frosty day, with temperatures of up to 4C forecast.

Share your pictures of the snow with us here.



